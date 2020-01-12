Woman, 35, Strangled For Resisting Robbery In Ghaziabad: Police

The dacoits decamped with gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh: Police

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by four armed dacoits at her home in a village when she raised an alarm early on Sunday, the police said.

The incident took place between 1 am to 5 am in Behta Hazipur village of Loni Border police station area, Ghaziabad senior police official Kalanidhi Naithani told news agency PTI.

Samreen was asleep with her husband Asif (35), son Aatif (12), younger son Taimoor (1), daughter Nameera (7) and brother Zunaid (14) in the first floor of their house, the SSP said.

Four armed robbers barged in and held them hostage at gunpoint, he added.

Samreen shouted out and tried to resist them but the robbers strangled her leaving her unconscious, Naithani added.

The dacoits, then, decamped with gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh, he said.

After the robbers fled, Asif rushed Samreen to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead, the SSP said.

Police are probing the case from various angles and CCTV footage has also been analysed, Naithani added.