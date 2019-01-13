UP Man Suspects Neighbour Was Having Affair With Wife, Kills Him: Police

Police arrested the accused and his nephew for the murder

Sahibabad police arrested two people for allegedly killing a man whose body was recovered in a plastic bag earlier this week in Mohan Nagar industrial area in Ghaziabad, a senior police official said Saturday.

The body of Mukesh, a resident of Pratap Vihar colony, was found in the industrial area on Wednesday, police officer Shlok Kumar said.

During the investigation, police found Mukesh was killed by his neighbour Lalit and his nephew Ravi - the two men arrested early Saturday from Pratap Vihar - suspecting the deceased had an illicit affair with Lalit's wife, Mr Kumar said.

Lalit has confessed to killing Mukesh, the official said, adding that they used to have heated arguments over the matter and one day he found Mukesh and his wife in a compromising position.

After that, Lalit had planned to kill Mukesh and took the help of his nephew Ravi in the crime. They met Mukesh on Tuesday in Mohan Nagar area and strangled him to death using a rope near Sikander Pur on Loni road, Kumar said.

A bike and an SUV used in the crime have been seized.

