UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath To Welcome Kanwarias In Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad district administration has completed preparations for the proposed visit of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is scheduled to welcome 'kanwarias' on July 28, sources said.

A helicopter from Lucknow, placed at the Hindon Air Force station, will be used to supervise the journey of the kanwarias. The Additional Director General of Police (Meerut Zone) and Divisional Commissioner (Meerut) will be present to welcome kanwarias from July 26 to 30th on the 'kanwar' yatra stretch.

Yogi Adityanath is expected to arrive in the city on July 28 at Doodheswar Nath temple. The CM office has alerted the district headquarters informing them about CM's willingness to welcome 'kanwarias'.

White lights have been installed at the Doodheswar Nath temple and the dividers leading to the temple have been painted green, blue and orange.

Lighting arrangements have been made and power generators have been installed in order to provide uninterrupted power supply on the 26km kanwar yatra stretch.

The walls on the Chaudhary Charan Singh Kanwar Marg on upper Ganga canal have also been painted. Arrangements for fruits and water have also been completed on the 'kanwar' stretch.

Kanwarias will offer holy water to the Shivling in the temple on July 30.

An integrated control room has been set up at Meerut T-point to supervise all arrangements. The DM has asked the officials to involve NGOs for better public participation.

Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Chandra has asked people to maintain cleanliness and use stainless steel utensils so as to avoid plastic waste.

