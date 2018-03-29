Two Officers Of Delhi Police Arrested For Gold Robbery In Ghaziabad He identified the arrested police officers as Assistant Sub-Inspectors Satendra Singh and Brahm Pal of Delhi Police.The looted jewellery was worth Rs 3 crore.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police said that the two arrested has confessed to their crime (PTI) Ghaziabad: Two officers of the Delhi Police have been arrested for the robbery of nearly 9 kg of gold chains from a Mumbai-based jeweller in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.



Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police, Prashant Kumar, praised his colleagues for solving the March 18 robbery when criminals in police uniform looted the gold outside the Sahibabad railway station here.



He identified the arrested police officers as Assistant Sub-Inspectors Satendra Singh and Brahm Pal of Delhi Police.The looted jewellery was worth Rs 3 crore.



Mr Kumar praised his men for breaking what he said was "a dangerous nexus" between the two Delhi Police officers and professional robbers.



Investigations led them to Satendra Singh and Brahm Pal who were arrested. About 6 kg of gold was seized from them.



"They confessed to their crime and revealed they knew a salesman, Shailendra Yadav of Anand Jewellers in Meerut, who was earlier a police informer and who tipped them off about movement of bulk jewellery from Meerut to Delhi.



"The two officers were also involved in a similar robbery about 10 years ago and another seven to eight years ago," Mr Kumar said.



