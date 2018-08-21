Two Men On A Bike Throw Acid On Dietician In Ghaziabad: Police

Police have reviewed CCTV footage of the attack and are looking for the accused (Representational)

Two people have been charged with throwing acid on a 32-year-old woman and severely injuring her in the Kavi Nagar area in Ghaziabad, police said today.

The victim, a dietician, suffered 50 per cent burn injuries to her face and body in the acid attack that happened last evening. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ghaziabad, they said.

According to a police complaint filed by the victim's husband, she was returning home on her scooty after dropping her four-year-old son at a coaching institute when two bikers threw acid on her, Deputy Superintendent of Police (CO City 2nd) Atish Kumar said.

Her husband named Rahul Garg, an acquaintance, as an accused in his complaint, Mr Kumar said, adding that an FIR was registered in connection with the incident.

The complainant also accused Garg of harassing and threatening his wife, the DSP said.

Police have procured CCTV footage from the cameras installed in the area in which two bikers were seen committing the crime, he said, adding that the accused would be caught soon.

