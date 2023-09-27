Tractor Driver Thrashed In Ghaziabad For Riding Dangerously, Dragging Motorcycle

The video from Ghaziabad went massively viral on social media.

A video of a tractor dragging a motorcycle and some youths attacking another group in Ghaziabad has surfaced on social media. Users who have posted the clip on X (formerly Twitter) claimed the incident happened during Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) ceremony near the ordnance factory in Ghaziabad district's Muradnagar. They tagged Ghaziabad Police demanding action against the youths. The police responded to the video confirming that the clash took place in Muradnagar on September 25. They added that no case was registered and cops pacified both the sides.

So many things are happening in this video 😳pic.twitter.com/aKxa1HSPCZ — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) September 27, 2023

The video starts with a group dancing behind a vehicle taking a statue of Lord Ganesha for immersion. Suddenly, a tractor appears in the frame, dangerously crossing the road and dragging a motorcycle.

Other people dancing on the road are seen running away from the tractor to save themselves. After a few seconds, the farm vehicle hits a car and stops.

A man them climbs onto the tractor and starts hitting the driver, which has three other occupants.

Soon, more men join him and start beating all the occupants, who are then thrown off the vehicle. They continue punching the driver and other occupants while dragging them to the side of the road.

The passersby, meanwhile, stop their vehicle and watch the fight. One of the motorcycle riders seen saving himself from the unruly mob.

The police took note of the viral video and released a video statement on X, in which an officer said the cops reached the spot and pacified the mob, clearing the jam that had blocked the traffic on the road.

The officer also said that no complaint was filed by any of the groups. "If any complaint is received in the matter, a case will be registered and necessary action will be taken," the officer added.