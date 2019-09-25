Shiv Sena Leader's Nephew Shot Dead Near Delhi: Police

The police suspect the man was killed due to a monetary dispute. (Representational)

The nephew of a Shiv Sena leader was shot dead, allegedly by three men on a bike in Ghaziabad, the police said today.

The police have identified the man as 45-year-old Amit Kumar, nephew of Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Ahuja.

"Three men on a motorcycle stopped Amit Kumar's car near his house and fired at him indiscriminately. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment," Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said.

The police said that the man owned a farmhouse in Ghaziabad and he was killed due to a monetary dispute, the police said, adding that the probe in the case on.

