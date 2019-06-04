Police Conduct Flag March In Ghaziabad Ahead Of Eid

Superintendents of police, circle officers and station house officers have been asked to conduct flag marches, especially in areas with mix population, to ensure the festival passes off peacefully and in harmony.

Ghaziabad | | Updated: June 04, 2019 21:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Police Conduct Flag March In Ghaziabad Ahead Of Eid

Police and PAC personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas, top police official said (File)


Ghaziabad: 

Ghaziabad police conducted a flag march in the district on Tuesday as a precautionary measure ahead of the Eid festival, a senior official said.

DIG Upendra Agarwal said superintendents of police, circle officers and station house officers have been asked to conduct flag marches, especially in areas with mix population, to ensure the festival passes off peacefully and in harmony.

In Ghaziabad city, flag march was conducted in Kotwali, Kavi Nagar, Sihani Gate, Indirapuram, Sahibabad and link road police stations areas. Flag march was also conducted in Masuri, Murad Nagar, Modinagar, Niwari and Bhojpur areas, Mr Agarwal said.

Police and PAC personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas, the DIG added.

The festival is likely to be celebrated on Wednesday. 

For more Ghaziabad news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ghaziabad policeEid festivalflag march

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nipah VirusCelebrating PrideDelhi MetroLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableiOS 13OnePlus 7EidHypertensionBharat MovieOnePlus 7 ReviewMG HectorEid 2019 Date

................................ Advertisement ................................