Police Conduct Flag March In Ghaziabad Ahead Of Eid

Ghaziabad police conducted a flag march in the district on Tuesday as a precautionary measure ahead of the Eid festival, a senior official said.

DIG Upendra Agarwal said superintendents of police, circle officers and station house officers have been asked to conduct flag marches, especially in areas with mix population, to ensure the festival passes off peacefully and in harmony.

In Ghaziabad city, flag march was conducted in Kotwali, Kavi Nagar, Sihani Gate, Indirapuram, Sahibabad and link road police stations areas. Flag march was also conducted in Masuri, Murad Nagar, Modinagar, Niwari and Bhojpur areas, Mr Agarwal said.

Police and PAC personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas, the DIG added.

The festival is likely to be celebrated on Wednesday.

