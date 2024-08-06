Video: People Loot Milk From Tanker That Collided With Truck On UP Highway

People raided a milk tanker that met with an accident.

'One man's misfortune is another's opportunity' - the famous saying came true today in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad where people raided a milk tanker that met with an accident.

The milk tanker was hit from behind by a truck on a highway near ABES engineering college. The driver of the truck was killed in the crash.

There was a leak in the tanker due to the impact of the collision. Several people saw an opportunity in the accident and started collecting milk spilling out of the tanker.

A video going viral on social media showed people scrambling near the vehicle and filling up boxes and bottles. Some were also seen trying to salvage the milk that flowed out on the road.

The driver who lost his life in the accident has been identified as Prem Singh.