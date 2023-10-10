First In UP: All Government Schools In Bareilly Have Access To Smart Classes

Of the 15,000 smart schools across UP, 2,500 are in the Bareilly district itself. Representative image

Bareilly has become the first district in Uttar Pradesh to introduce smart classrooms in all government schools, the state government announced. The Uttar Pradesh government, in a post on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), stated, "Bareilly has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming not only the first district in Uttar Pradesh but potentially in the entire country to grant access to smart classrooms in all government schools."

In total, the district has 2,546 government schools, comprising 2,483 basic department schools and 63 government inter colleges, all of which have now been equipped with smart class facilities, according to the government. Of the 15,000 smart schools across Uttar Pradesh, 2,500 are in the Bareilly district itself, underscoring a significant accomplishment for the region.

In order to transform Uttar Pradesh into a technologically advanced state and improve classroom teaching, the state government is promoting digital learning.



According to a press release from the basic education department, digital content aligned with the syllabus created by the NCERT and SCERT will be used to enhance classroom teaching via smart classes.



Education system



The education system in Uttar Pradesh is structured into three categories: primary education, secondary education, and higher education, with Bareilly considered an educational hub.

Primary education

In the Bareilly district, primary education is overseen by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), who is responsible for government school education. The BSA works alongside a team of Block Education Officers (BEO). The BEO offices are located within government school premises, and the officers conduct regular school inspections to ensure quality education.

Secondary education

For secondary education, also known as Madhyamik Shiksha, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) plays a crucial role in Bareilly. The DIOS is in charge of monitoring and managing secondary education throughout the district.

Higher education in Bareilly

Bareilly stands as a prominent educational center due to its numerous professional institutions. The city has several universities and research facilities, including MJP Rohilkhand University, the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), and the Central Avian Research Institute (CARI), with the latter two located in Izzatnagar. Additionally, Bareilly is home to management schools like Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management and Technology, affiliated with Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM) in Delhi. The city also hosts law schools, medical colleges, and various other educational institutions.