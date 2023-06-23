UP Man, 24, Beaten To Death By Woman's Husband, In-Laws Over Suspected Affair

The incident happened in Mahokhar village, Banda. (Representational)

A man was allegedly lynched in a village here by the husband and in-laws of a woman over a suspected affair, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in Mahokhar village on Thursday night when Nand Kishore Verma (24) went to the woman with whom he was having an affair, Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said.

Verma was caught by the woman's husband, brother-in-law and others, who thrashed him, he said.

Police received a call on the emergency response number in the night that a thief was caught in the village and was badly beaten up, SP Abhinandan said.

When police reached the spot, Verma's condition was serious and he was rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment, the Superintendent of Police said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard against four persons including the woman's husband and brother-in-law and they have been detained, he said.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, the officer said.

