On Camera, Man Hanging From Balcony Pulled Up By Family In UP's Ghaziabad

A person in Ghaziabad was rescued by his family and the police after he was found hanging from a balcony. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media.

The video shows a man hanging from the first-floor balcony of a two-storeyed building. Some people are seen holding his hand and trying to pull him up.

The incident occurred in Loni's Ikram Nagar. The man's wife called the police as soon as she saw him hanging from the balcony. His family and bystanders gathered on the first floor and managed to pull the man up.



