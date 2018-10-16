Man Run Over By Train In Ghaziabad

The incident occurred near Kotgaon at around 8 am.

A man on scooter was mowed down by a train while crossing a railway track and five others were injured when the two-wheeler hit them after being flung into the air, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Kotgaon at around 8 am when an EMU shuttle train from Dankaur was coming towards old Ghaziabad railway station, Superintendent of Police (city) Shlok Kumar said.

Some two-wheeler riders were waiting at the level crossing for the train to pass. Meanwhile, another train passed the crossing.

Inadvertently, the man was run over by the train and five others sustained injuries when the two-wheeler, which was flung into the air by the impact, hit them, the SP said.

The injured persons, identified as Mohammad Mehdi (52), Kalu (21), Lukki Bhandari (17), Surya Kant (22) and Nikhil Saini (23), were admitted to a nearby hospital, the SP said, adding that the deceased person was yet to be identified.