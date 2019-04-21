Man Kills Wife, 3 Children In Ghaziabad

Sumit's brother-in-law informed the police about the crime. (Representational)

A man named Sumit murdered his wife and three children in Gyan Khand, SP (City) Ghaziabad Shlok Kumar said on Sunday.

Sumit called his brother-in-law to inform about the crime he committed, who then informed the police.

The accused Sumit is currently absconding.

Further details awaited.

