Man Arrested For Dancing On Highway, Blocking Traffic: Ghaziabad Cops

The man was arrested and the car was impounded, police said.

Ghaziabad Police on Sunday arrested a person for dancing and blocking a public road.

In a viral video, a men and two women were seen dancing after parking the car on the highway, hampering the movement of traffic.

"Taking cognizance of the viral video on social media on December 10, in which a man and two women were dancing on the elevated road by blocking the public road, a case was registered at the police station in Kaushambi. A man was arrested and the car was impounded," Ghaziabad Police tweeted in Hindi.

Further information is awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)