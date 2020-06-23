Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Woman In Ghaziabad After She Rejects Proposal: Cops

Four accomplices of the accused have also been arrested, the police said. (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old woman to death in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district for rejecting his marriage proposal, the police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Sher Khan, a native of Delhi's Sunder Nagri area. He was arrested on Sunday, they said.

On June 17, the woman was returning from Tulsi Niketan Colony market with her parents. On their way back, she and her mother stopped to eat something, while her father came back home, they said.

The man reached the spot and stabbed the woman several times, the police added.

The woman was rushed to GTB Hospital, Delhi, where doctors declared her brought dead, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

According to the woman's father, the accused had been pressuring her to marry him even though she had rejected his proposal. Her marriage had already been fixed with another person, the official said.

The man was arrested on Sunday night by a team of police and crime branch from Panchsheel Colony of Teela Mod area, the police said.

The knife used in the crime has been recovered, Mr Nathani said.

Four accomplices of the accused have also been arrested, the police said.