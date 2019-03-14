Man Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping, Killing Girlfriend In Ghaziabad

Police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and killing his girlfriend. (Representational)

Police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and killing his girlfriend following a heated argument, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, an FIR was registered against Deepak Kumar, said DIG Upendra Agarwal.

Geetika Verma, a school teacher by profession, had gone missing at around 11 am on Friday, he said.

Police nabbed Deepak Kumar, a native of Modinagar, on Tuesday, the DIG said, adding that during interrogation, Kumar confessed to his crime.

Later, police recovered the woman's body from near Nahal village, the DIG said.