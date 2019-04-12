Ghaziabad Records 55.9% Voting During First Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections

The 3 main contestants from Ghaziabad are VK Singh, Suresh Bansal and Dolly Sharma (Representational)

Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency, which went to polls in the first phase on Thursday, recorded 55.9 per cent voter turnout -- less than the number of voters casting their votes in 2014 elections, suggested data.

In all, 12 candidates were in the fray, including three main contestants -- Union Minister VK Singh of BJP, Suresh Bansal from SP-BSP-RLD combine and Dolly Sharma of the Indian National Congress.

Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises Sahibabad, Loni, Ghaziabad City, Modi Nagar, Murad Nagar and Dhaulana Assembly segments.

Loni recorded 58.2 per cent voting, Sahibabad 50.5 per cent, Ghaziabad City 53 per cent, Murad Nagar 59.3 per cent, Modi Nagar 64.5 per cent and Dhaulana saw 62.8 per cent voter turnout, according to the data provided by the District Control Room.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.