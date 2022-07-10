Lawyer Shoots Self In UP, Family Alleges Harassment By Friends: Cops

The man's father found his pistol and a used cartridge next to his son's body. (Representational)

A 27-year-old advocate shot himself using his father's licensed pistol in the Kavinagar colony of Ghaziabad district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the victim identified as Ashish Tyagi, took his life on Saturday night when he was alone at his residence. His family members had gone to their native village. On Sunday morning when his father Rakesh Tyagi came back, he found that the gate was locked from inside. The family members knocked on the door several times but did not get any response.

Later, the father broke open the door and entered the room where he found his son's body. He found his pistol and a used cartridge next to his son's body.

The bullet had pierced his temple, CO (Kavinagar) Awaneesh Kumar said that a forensic team was called to the spot. It took the fingerprints.

The man's father in his complaint alleged four persons, including a local politician, were responsible for his son's death. He said his son was harassed by three of his friends after he crashed their car in Delhi.

The victim's father alleged they manhandled him and despite his assurance to repair the vehicle, they continued to harass him.

On Saturday, they called him to the office of Ajay Pal Pramukh, a local politician, where they harassed him and took away his car.

Troubled by the incident, he took his life, his father said in the complaint.

He named three friends Sanjay Rathi, Anuj Chaudhary, and Akshay.

A case has been registered against the four accused persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), CO Kavinagar added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)