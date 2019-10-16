Man Caught With Three Bullets At Delhi Metro Station In Ghaziabad

A Delhi man was arrested by CISF personnel at Kaushambi metro station (Representational)

A 56-year-old man has been arrested at a metro station for allegedly carrying three bullets in his bag, a senior official said on Wednesday.

CS Rathore, a resident of Delhi, was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Kaushambi metro station on Tuesday, he said.

The man could not furnish any license or document for carrying the bullets and was handed over to the local police by the CISF personnel for further investigation.

He was later charged under relevant sections of the Arms Act, the official added.

