Gunshots Fired At BJP Legislator's Vehicle In Ghaziabad

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday midnight near Farukhnagar.
The police said they got a complaint from Mr Gurjar that an attempt was made to kill him when he was returning from Meerut.
A SUV overtook his Scorpio and fired several shots, shattering the rear view mirror.
CommentsPolicemen who rushed to the site escorted the MLA to his residence and a search was conducted in the agriculture fields in the area.
"We have registered a case. We will soon arrest the culprits," said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna.