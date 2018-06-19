Gunshots Fired At BJP Legislator's Vehicle In Ghaziabad

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday midnight near Farukhnagar.

Ghaziabad | | Updated: June 19, 2018 00:02 IST
The police said they got a complaint from Mr Gurjar that an attempt was made to kill him.

Ghaziabad:  BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar on Monday alleged that unidentified criminals fired at his vehicle in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The police said they got a complaint from Mr Gurjar that an attempt was made to kill him when he was returning from Meerut.

A SUV overtook his Scorpio and fired several shots, shattering the rear view mirror.

Comments
Policemen who rushed to the site escorted the MLA to his residence and a search was conducted in the agriculture fields in the area.

"We have registered a case. We will soon arrest the culprits," said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna. 

