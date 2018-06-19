Gunshots Fired At BJP Legislator's Vehicle In Ghaziabad The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday midnight near Farukhnagar.

BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar on Monday alleged that unidentified criminals fired at his vehicle in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.



The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday midnight near Farukhnagar.



The police said they got a complaint from Mr Gurjar that an attempt was made to kill him when he was returning from Meerut.



A SUV overtook his Scorpio and fired several shots, shattering the rear view mirror.



Policemen who rushed to the site escorted the MLA to his residence and a search was conducted in the agriculture fields in the area.



"We have registered a case. We will soon arrest the culprits," said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna.



