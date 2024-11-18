Criminal In Madhya Pradesh Snatches Pistol, Opens Fire On Police To Flee

An official said the encounter occurred in the Matguvan police station area. (Representational)

A criminal was injured in an encounter after he snatched a policeman's revolver in an attempt to escape custody in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Monday.

The encounter took place in the Matguvan police station area late on Sunday night, an official said.

Chhatarpur's Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain said the police had arrested Ravindra Singh Parihar, carrying a reward of Rs 30,000, from Pithampur in Dhar district and were bringing to Chhatarpur.

He said the police vehicle was stopped for a break between Matguvan and Chhatarpur, and while alighting, the accused snatched the pistol of a policeman and opened fire in an attempt to flee.

The police team fired retaliatory shots, and Parihar sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said.

The SP said Parihar has 12 cases to his name, including extortion and murder.

Last week, Parihar had opened fire at a police team when they tried to arrest him in Deri village of the district, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)