4 Feared Dead As SUV Falls In Ganga Canal In Ghaziabad

Four people are feared to have drowned in the accident. (Representational)

Four people are feared to have drowned after their call fell into the Ganga canal in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The accident took place on Saturday night at around 11:45 PM when the speeding SUV in which four male and two female students were travelling from Dehradun to Delhi fell into the Ganga canal in Muradnagar, police said.

Two of the six students -- Harshit, a resident of Kokda village and Anmol Deshwal -- both students of class 12 in Muzaffarnagar, swam out of the canal while the four others are feared to have drowned as their bodies have not been found yet, police said.

A police officer said that police was already present on the spot due another accident when the car fell into the canal.

The police team immediately summoned the NDRF team for rescue operation, he said.

The vehicle was dragged out of the canal at around 2.30 am, the officer said, adding that the remaining four people -- Nishant Chaudhary, Himanshu Chaudhary, Shristi Joshi and Kanika Bindal were washed away in the water moving with a powerful current.

"The NDRF team conducted rescue operation at around 1.30 am on the intervening night of February 1-2. The vehicle was dragged out but the drowned bodies even after a marathon search could not be traced till Monday evening. Search operation may continue Tuesday also," Public Relations Officer of NDRF Vasant Pavde said.