Ghaziabad Teen Allegedly Gang-Raped By Boyfriend, His Minor Friends: Cops

The boyfriend and two of his minor friends have been arrested (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by her boyfriend and three of his juvenile friends here, police said on Saturday.

The girl's boyfriend Chand and two of the juveniles have been arrested, they said.

On October 7, Chand lured the girl to his friend's office and raped her with the three juveniles. The accused then threatened to harm her if she told anyone about the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Surya Bali Maurya said.

According to the survivor, she was in a relationship with Chand, a resident of Pavi Sadiqpur, for over a year. Chand had promised to marry her but allegedly forced her into a sexual relationship, he said.

She finally mustered the courage on October 10 and lodged a complaint at the Tronica city police station, he said.

The ACP said an FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 70(2) (gang rape of a woman under the age of 18 years) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 5 G/6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Chand was arrested and two of the juveniles apprehended on Saturday, police said, adding that the third minor accused remains at large.

