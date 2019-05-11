Robbers Steal Cash, Jewellery Worth 1 Crore From Ghaziabad Industrialist

Police said they have some fingerprints and other evidence (Representational)

Unidentified burglars stole jewellery and cash worth over Rs 1 crore from an industrialist's house in Raj Nagar in Ghaziabad early on Friday, police said.

The family of Rajesh Kumar Agrawal say the crime may have happened between 3 and 4.30 a.m. when the burglars entered the house, which is guarded round the clock by security guards, from a corner where CCTVs were not working, a police officer said.

Mr Agrawal runs a steel forging industry on Bulandshahr Road industrial area.

He claimed that the burglars took away precious jewellery including gold and diamonds as well as Rs 1.25 lakh in cash.

"We have lifted some fingerprints and other evidence. We hope we will soon work out the case," said police Inspector Raj Kumar Sharma.

