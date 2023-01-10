Ghaziabad Road Blocked, Protesters Claim Cops Beat Auto Driver To Death

Ghaziabad: The victim was declared brought dead at a private hospital. (Representational)

A group of auto drivers on Monday blocked traffic on the CISF road in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad for more than five hours, alleging one of their colleagues died after the police beat him. The victim's cousin told reporters that his brother was beaten by the police at Kanawani Police Outpost on Sunday night.

Dharam Pal Yadav, 25, had severe chest pain in the morning and was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Auto drivers, on getting the news of Mr Yadav's death, gathered at the police outpost and blocked the road.

Deeksha Sharma, DCP Trans Hindan, said that they received a call regarding an auto hitting a bicycle, injuring a man named Jagatram of Bisrakh area, around 10.30 pm on Sunday. The auto driver's relatives took him home late at night and his condition was normal, the police claimed.

Mr Yadav's cousin Murari told the reporters that around 1 am police called him and the victim went with them. He claimed that they also gave Rs 3,510 to the police for the treatment of the injured man.

Protesting auto drivers demanded compensation and a government job for Mr Yadav's wife and a case be registered against the policemen who allegedly thrashed the victim.

Mr Yadav is survived by his wife Poonam and two children. He belonged to Kanawani village of Ghaziabad.

Police Commissioner Ajay Mishra told news agency PTI that he has ordered the lodging of a case against the policemen posted at the outpost. Mr Yadav's body has been sent for post-mortem to be conducted before a panel of doctors, Mr Mishra added.

