Journalist Shot At In Front Of Daughters Near Delhi, Attack On CCTV

Ghaziabad: The journalist was shot at around 10:30 pm on Monday.

A journalist was shot at in Ghaziabad near Delhi last night, with parts of the attack being captured on chilling CCTV footage. Journalist Vikram Joshi was travelling on a motorcycle with his two daughters when a group of men assaulted him and opened fire at him. The journalist received bullet injury on his head and is in critical condition at a private hospital in the city.

Five persons, including the main accused who the police say opened fire, have been arrested. All of them were known to Mr Joshi's family, the police said.

A CCTV footage of a road in Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad, where the attack took place, shows Mr Joshi riding a bike with his two daughters.

The bike can be seen swerving suddenly and in no time, a group of men surround the bike and start pulling and hitting the rider. The two children can be seen running away the moment the bike falls.

While the shooting of the journalist is unclear in the video, the attackers can be seen dragging him towards a car and hitting him before running away from the spot.

As Mr Joshi lies on the road, the older daughter can be seen rushing towards him and crying, screaming for help. The terrified girl sits on the road next to her father, trying to stop vehicles or people passing by. A couple of people can then be seen rushing to the injured man.

The attack took place at around 10:30 in the night.

The police suspect that the attack on Vikram Joshi could have taken place after he recently complained to the police about his niece being harassed by a group of men.