Ghaziabad Man Dies Three Months After Roof Collapsed On Him At UP Crematorium

Pawan Kumar died on Monday, the police said (Representational)

A 42-year-old man died of severe injuries he sustained when a roof collapsed at a cremation ground three months ago in Ghaziaba's Muradnagar taking the death count in the incident to 25, the police said on Tuesday.

Twenty-four people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and 17 others injured when the roof of the shelter at the cremation ground in Muradnagar collapsed on January 3.

Pawan Kumar died on Monday and his funeral was carried out in the evening, the police added. Pawan Kumar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Meerut.

Infuriated by Mr Kumar's death, angry locals gathered outside his house. At the time of his funeral, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and the police were deployed at the cremation ground and around the area.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Modinagar Aditya Prajapati told news agency PTI that a recommendation has been sent for Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's Relief Fund for his family.

Pawan Kumar is survived by his wife Anju, and two sons Kartik (14) and Vicky (4).