The daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Baleswar Tyagi killed herself on Monday, police said.Sunita Tyagi, 38, hung herself in her bedroom at the former minister's home in Gandhi Nagar. She got married to the BJP leader's son Sachendra Tyagi 18 years ago. She is survived by her husband and a 17-year-old son who is in class 12.Baleswar Tyagi is the second of the former minister's three sons. "She was suffering from depression and was getting treatment at Vimhans in Delhi," Baleswar Tyagi said, news agency IANS reported."We will be able to reveal the cause of death only after we get the post-mortem report," senior police officer Akash Tomar said.