Disowned From Land Rights, Man Allegedly Kills Father And Brother

A man allegedly hacked his 70-year-old father and elder brother to death in a land dispute in Painga village of Niwari area in the district, police said on Monday.

The accused Babloo is absconding along with his family, they said.

According to police, the accused killed his father Pritam, ex-armyman, and elder brother Subhash, 35, on Sunday evening when they were working in their field.

Their bodies were spotted by passers-by who informed the police.

Senior superintendent of police Upendra Agarwal said the investigation revealed that Pritam was owner of 30 bigah ancestral agricultural land and only 4 bigah was given to Babloo. Due to this reason both the brothers were having dispute.

Later, Pritam had disowned the accused Babloo from the land rights, and since then the accused was having a feeling of hatred against the duo, he said.

The deceased and the accused were living separately.

A case has been registered on the FIR of Subhash's wife Sudha, naming accused Babloo as the killer, the officer said, adding hunt is on to nab him.