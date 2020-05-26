Huge Jam As Ghaziabad Seals Border With Delhi Again Over Virus Spike

Coronavirus: This is the second time that Ghaziabad has sealed its borders with Delhi since April.

A massive traffic jam was reported at the border between Delhi and its neighbouring city Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh this morning after the Uttar Pradesh administration decided to seal the borders with the capital due to a sudden spike in coronavirus cases.

This is the second time that Ghaziabad has sealed its borders with Delhi since April.

On Sunday, 10 people in Ghaziabad tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 227 cases of coronavirus in the UP district so far, of which 33 are active cases.

Hundreds of people were stuck in the traffic jam at the border even as the police deployed at the check-post stopped vehicles to check e-passes before allowing anyone to pass, which slowed down the vehicular movement.

People employed in essential services, such as doctors, paramedical staff, police and bank employees, do not need passes and only need to show their ID cards to the police. All the others need passes to cross the border.

"I have shown my pass but authorities are not allowing me to cross the border," said Parul Bhati, an employee of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, who was stuck at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

On May 18, the Uttar Pradesh government people in Delhi can travel to Noida and Ghaziabad, as it issued guidelines of coronavirus Lockdown4. The Noida administration, however, said "status quo" will be maintained for now or that people will not be allowed to enter Noida from the capital.

Ghaziabad had sealed its border with Delhi in April too after six people who came from Delhi tested positive for coronavirus.

In its latest order, the district administration said, "In Ghaziabad district, there is an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days. A large chunk of these cases is linked to those who travel between Delhi and Ghaziabad. Hence, on the recommendations of the Chief Medical Officer, the district administration has decided to seal the Delhi-Ghaziabad border until further orders."

(With inputs from ANI)