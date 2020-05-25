Ghaziabad Seals Border With Delhi Again Over Rising Coronavirus Cases

The Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghaziabad will be sealed once again in view of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases, the Ghaziabad administration said today. On Sunday, 10 people proved positive in the district, which earlier was among the areas worst affected by the virus in the state. There have been 227 cases of coronavirus in Ghaziabad, of which 33 are active cases.

"In Ghaziabad district, there is an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days. A large chunk of these cases are linked to those who travel between Delhi and Ghaziabad," the administration said in an order today.

"Hence, on the recommendations of the Chief Medical Officer, the district administration has decided to block the Delhi-Ghaziabad border," the order read.

The sealing will be as strict as it was during lockdown 2, the administration said.

Only people employed in essential services will be allowed, the UP government said. Doctors, paramedical staff, police and bank employees will not need passes. Their identity cards will be enough.

"Heavy vehicles, cargo vehicles, vehicles related to banking services and other essential services will be allowed to cross the border without any pass or questioning," the order read.

Ghaziabad had sealed border with Delhi in April after six people who came from Delhi tested positive for coronavirus. Soon after, the Delhi-Noida border was sealed too.

Uttar Pradesh so far has more than 6,200 of the 1.3 lakh coronavirus cases in the country. The numbers started spiking since the migrant workers started returning in huge numbers. More than 3,500 patients have recovered and 161 patients are dead.