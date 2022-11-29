Boy, 11, Bites Kidnappers Near Delhi, Escapes

The boy family has alleged that no FIR was filed even after the family complained.

An 11-year-old boy reportedly escaped his kidnappers after biting one of them and jumping off their van on Saturday, in an incident that could be straight out of a movie.

Aarav Rathi, a resident of Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, had gone to buy vegetables around 6 pm on Saturday when he was allegedly kidnapped. According to Aarav, while cycling back home, a van with four men inside stopped near him. He swiftly turned his cycle around and tried to get away, but the van caught up with him.

The men grabbed the boy and his bicycle and drove away. "They had knives and shards of glass in their hands and a bottle of alcohol," the boy said.

After some time, they allegedly stripped Aarav, stopped the van, and dumped the bicycle and his clothes on the roadside. The boy bit one of the kidnappers as his grip loosened, jumped off the van and ran home.

Aarav's father has alleged that no FIR was filed even after the family complained to the police. "Not one CCTV camera was installed in the area which could have captured the crime. My son had to run home naked for two kilometres. The police have yet to arrest anyone," Dharmendra Rathi said.

Nimish Patel, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad, said a case has been filed and an investigation is underway.

Last week, the body of an 11-year-old girl was found in Bulandshahr after she was kidnapped from her house in Ghaziabad's Nandgram.