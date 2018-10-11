AAP Worker Burnt Alive In Locked Car Near Delhi By Gay Partner: Police

The crime involved kidnapping, drugs, murder and robbery. (Representational)

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker, found burnt to death inside a locked car in Ghaziabad last Friday, was killed by three men including his gay partner, the police said on Wednesday.

The crime involved kidnapping, drugs, murder and robbery.

Naveen Das, 25, had been fighting a lot with his live-in partner of two years, Tayyab aka Aadi, said senior Ghaziabad police officer Vaibhav Krishna.

Lately, Das had been trying to pressure Tayyab into staying with him. According to the police, he even threatened to make his obscene videos public when Tayyab refused.

Tayyab also resented Das his success; an event manager, Das had organized several gay parties in Delhi.

Tayyab's plan was to kill Das and also take his money, said the police. He allegedly then plotted the murder with his brother Talib and a friend Samar Khan.

On October 5, Tayyab called up Das and requested him to transfer Rs 5 lakh to his account for some urgent work. An unsuspecting Naveen transferred the money and also gave him Rs 2 lakh loan in good faith.

Tayyab then called him to a spot in Sahibabad, where he waited for him along with his two accomplices. All four had drinks.

Around 2.00 am, Tayyab, Talib and Samar realised that Naveen was fully drunk, and they asked him to go. As he sat in the driving seat, one of them took out the ignition key and locked him in the car.

They poured petrol on the car and set it on fire. The AAP worker was charred to death.

It was the fact that the ignition key was not in the car that finally helped the police solve the case.

The police found Naveen's belongings - an iPhone, passport, voter ID, Aadhaar card and his purse - from his alleged killers.

The three men allegedly transferred Rs 7 lakh to Tayyab's account after taking Das' net banking details.