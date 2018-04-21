7 Killed As Car Rolls Down A Gorge Near Delhi. Child Disengaged Hand Brake

Instead, in a freak accident, Om Prakash lost his life along with six others. The Tata Sumo the wedding party was travelling in, rolled down a gorge in Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar, near National Highway-24.
Four women and a child are among the dead.
The five other occupants in the car too received injuries and are said to be critical.
Survivors say the driver of the Tata Sumo had parked the car at the side of the road, next to a gorge, when he got out of the vehicle.
The driver has since gone missing, and a case has been filed against him, a police officer said.