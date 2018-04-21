7 Killed As Car Rolls Down A Gorge Near Delhi. Child Disengaged Hand Brake A child, who was sitting in the front, accidentally disengaged the hand brake of the SUV, which caused the SUV to roll down the sloped road.

66 Shares EMAIL PRINT Four women and a child are among the dead. Ghaziabad: For 55-year-old Om Prakash, it was meant to be one of the happiest days of his life. He was headed, along with 11 others, for his son's wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, which neighbours the national capital.



Instead, in a freak accident, Om Prakash lost his life along with six others. The Tata Sumo the wedding party was travelling in, rolled down a gorge in Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar, near National Highway-24.



Four women and a child are among the dead.



The five other occupants in the car too received injuries and are said to be critical.



Survivors say the driver of the Tata Sumo had parked the car at the side of the road, next to a gorge, when he got out of the vehicle.



A child, who was sitting in the front, accidentally disengaged the hand brake of the SUV, which caused the SUV to roll down the sloped road of the National Highway, and fall into the gorge, the survivors said.



The driver has since gone missing, and a case has been filed against him, a police officer said.



