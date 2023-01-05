2 Missing Men In Ghaziabad Found Dead After 4 days, Faces Scarred With Acid

A case has been registered and investigation registered

Two men in Ghaziabad who had been missing since December 31 were found dead last evening with their faces scarred with acid, the police said.

The families of Gaurav and Durgesh, both 25-year-old, have blamed the staff and owners of a chemical factory in the area for their alleged murder.

They allege both men were killed because they were seeking closure of the factory for causing pollution in the area.

"Their faces were disfigured with acid so they could not be identified," a family member said.

A case has been registered and investigation registered, officials said.