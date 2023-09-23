Zomato Introduces 'Tips For Kitchen Staff,' Internet Not Convinced

Photo Credit: Instagram

In certain eating establishments, it is common practice to leave tips for members of the staff. In restaurants that don't levy a service charge, some people may choose to tip servers in cash. But what happens when you order food online? It seems that Zomato has found a way to bridge this gap. Recently, the company's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, took to X (formerly Twitter) to introduce a new feature on the app: tips for kitchen staff. While the move may seem to have good intentions, people on the internet are not very convinced by its effectiveness. Find out more about it below.

Deepinder's post read, "I'm super proud to introduce this new feature on the Zomato app - 'Tips for Kitchen Staff'. Now you can show your appreciation for the chef and staff who helped cook your meal - and goes without saying, 100% of the tip amount goes to the restaurant partners for distribution among their staff."

The post has received more than 198K views so far. In the comments, people have expressed doubts about the true impact of this feature. They have also asked for more transparency regarding how the money will reach those whom it is meant for. Read some of the reactions below:

One X user asked, "What's the accountability metric to show that the tip actually went to the kitchen staff and not gobbled up by the restaurant?"

Another person also inquired, "How will Zomato make sure that it goes to Kitchen Staff and not the owner or manager of the restaurants?"

A third user wrote, "Most of us would definitely use this feature, especially for kitchens we regularly order from. But only if Zomato tracks if the money actually reaches the kitchen staff and isn't held by the restaurant to improve margins."

One user provided a suggestion, "A simple pledge I feel doesn't do much to bestow confidence in the program. Maybe if kitchen staff could register on Zomato as being part of the restaurant so that the tips could go directly to them? Just shooting an idea."

Another person pointed out, "I think it would be better for assurance/ satisfaction of the consumers, if tips go directly to into Chef's/Delivery partner's Bank a/c. Reason: tipping is a happiness gesture, based on experience. therefore tipping has to be post-facto, not @ the time of placing order!"

One user criticised tip culture in general, "The last thing we need in this country is the tipping culture. Pay your employees well; don't expect us to pay them. If necessary, charge us more. If they go above and beyond what's expected from them, we ourselves will tip them without any push from your side."

What do you think about this move? Let us know in the comment section below.

