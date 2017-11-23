Zaheer Khan And Sagarika Ghatge Get Married; Here's What The Bride Likes To Eat

The gorgeous Sagarika Ghatge of Chak-De India! married ace Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan earlier today. The duo opted for a court marriage, which will be followed by a grand reception for Bollywood biggies and Zaheer's team India colleagues on 27th November in Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace and Tower. The much in love couple looked their best for the big day. Sagarika Ghatge, known for her amazing role in Shahrukh Khan starrer Chak-De India! was last seen in Irada opposite Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi early this year. It is not just her beauty that makes her fans adore her, Sagarika is a thorough foodie, if her Instagram posts are anything to go by. Let's take a look at the actress' foodie side.
Highlights
- Sagarika Ghatge married ace Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan
- The duo opted for a court marriage
- The much in love couple looked their best for the big day
Looks like Sagarika needs her 'caffeine fix' daily, which makes her happy and less grumpy. Don't we all need a cup of coffee to get out of the bed daily? Well, we feel you Sagarika! Take a look at her Instagram post-
After a cup of coffee, her mornings start with yummy pancakes and eggs. And it becomes more special if it is breakfast in bed!
When it comes to eating healthy, Sagarika ensures it is a delicious spread and it looks like she loves avocados quite a lot. Don't believe us? These posts are proof-
Her binge sessions are interesting to say the least.
Coming to Sagarika's fitness, the actress has never shied away from sharing the fact that she loves eating everything, but she ensures that she works out daily to keep fit. She is definitely not somebody who would follow a strict diet but she certainly controls what she eats. She has fruits in between shoots and her busy schedule keeps her metabolism going. While she practices yoga too, she swears by a good cardio workout almost every day.
Congratulations to Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan on their marriage and we wish them all the luck for a blissful journey ahead!