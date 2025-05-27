In Pics: Alia Bhatt Attends BFF's Wedding Celebrations In Spain After Cannes Debut

Alia Bhatt is having an eventful time in Spain, courtesy her BFF's wedding. After making a spectacular debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in France, Alia Bhatt jetted off to Spain. Pictures from the celebrations are already viral on social media.

Alia Bhatt attended BFF Tanya Saha Gupta and David Angelov's wedding celebrations in Spain. In the picture, Alia is seen having a blast with her girl gang. The Internet seemed to be impressed by Alia's boho look. Alia wore a multi-coloured lehenga. She added a bit of funky touch with a pair of sunglasses and a bandana. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was also a part of the celebrations.

Take a look:

alia bhatt is really the happiest around her girl gang no matter how famous she becomes she never miss their big days i really want friendship like this ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tl56TbuNJ8 — a. (@alfucore) May 26, 2025

Alia Bhatt at her friend's wedding 📸 pic.twitter.com/hvI5Vu5wBQ — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) May 26, 2025

The video was shared on Reddit and went viral in no time. Let's have a quick look at the comments section.

"She is so lucky to have kept strong bond with her girlfriends which are there from her school times, effort really matters," a user wrote.

"She looks so happy and cute here. This red lehenga suits her beautifully," read another comment.

"So lucky to have such a big group of girlfriends that too from childhood," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. For her debut appearance, Alia Bhatt chose a nude Schiaparelli gown from the Spring 2025 couture collection. She was styled by Rhea Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt grabbed eyeballs in an iconic custom Gucci saree, the brand's first-ever bespoke saree, at the film gala's closing ceremony on May 24.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has two upcoming projects. She has been shooting for Alpha, the first female-led spy drama from Yash Raj Films' spy-verse. She will also feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.