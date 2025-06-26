Beyonce, Bill Gates: Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding Guestlist Revealed

Billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancee, former journalist Lauren Sanchez, are set to get married this weekend in Venice, Italy, at a gathering of roughly 200 close friends and family members.

Prominent figures from Hollywood, business, and politics will gather in Venice to celebrate the multi-day wedding, which began on June 24. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are already in Italy. Among others, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce and Jay-Z, are also expected to be in the Floating City for the mega wedding.

Here is a list of celebrities likely to be at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Italy:

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Kim Kardashian

Oprah Winfrey

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Barbra Streisand

Beyonce & Jay-Z

Gayle King

Veronica and Brian Grazer

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti

Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg

Lydia Kives and Michael Kives

Mick Jagger

Charissa Thompson

Natasha Poonawalla

Brooks Nader

Elsa Marie Collins

Bill Gates

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan

Apart from Ivanka and her husband, Jared, Belgian fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and her media tycoon husband, Barry Diller, are also in the city.

Canadian lawyer Lydia Kives and investor Michael Kives were seen boarding a boat during arrivals, while Kris Jenner's beau Corey Gamble arrived solo for the event.

Sanchez's ex-boyfriend and NFL icon, Tony Gonzalez, and his wife, October "Tobie" Gonzalez, are both expected to be present at the gala wedding.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his Italian model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti are also likely to attend the wedding, PEOPLE reported.

Besides Hollywood A-listers, Mr Bezos and Ms Sanchez's family members, including their seven children from their previous marriages, will be at the gathering. Ms Sanchez has three children (Evan Whitesell, Ella Whitesell, and Nikko Gonzalez), while the Amazon founder has four.

But not everyone is happy in Venice over the multi-day wedding. Residents and activists have voiced their disapproval of Mr Bezos and Ms Sanchez's extravagant wedding preparations, claiming they were disruptive to the city's ongoing fight against overtourism.