'You Will Hate Overly Fried Dishes': Rent Ad For UK Appartment Leaves Internet Talking

Representative image (Photo Credit: Getty)

Ask a person who lives alone, renting a decent place to stay, especially in a metropolitan is no less than a task. In fact, house hunting can be quite a dreadful affair when it comes to its share of terms and conditions. One such advertisement for a rented apartment in London recently grabbed our attention with its set of bizarre conditions. A person, named Naty Kasambala, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a post, attaching the terms by the landlord of a flat along. Naty wrote, "A genuine ad for a 1000-pound room in Dalston. Why do I feel suffocated in my own home just reading this?"

According to the post, it was an advertisement for a bedroom in a two-bed flat, for bachelors. Besides describing the space, the landlord mentioned the need for cleanliness and the fact that the tenant should have their personal "tableware, kitchen utensils, and pans". But what left us in shock is the condition where the tenant has to avoid fried foods that may "stink the place up".

Here's the detailed post for you:

a genuine ad for a £1000 room in Dalston. why do I feel suffocated in my own home just reading this? pic.twitter.com/S7S5H23G1N — natty kasambala (@nattykasambala) March 26, 2024

Natty Kasambala took to the comments section to further react to the ad and stated, "No stinky disgusting fried food that smells we, but we some inside and house cats often".

The post soon took social media by storm, garnering 707k views and thousands of likes.

A person sarcastically commented, "Hate when overly fried dishes block the dank ciggy smell in a flat!"

Another person wrote, "Getting the vibe that they don't even own this place. Either way, they're gentrifiers feeling the pinch and illegally subletting to someone who they want to make feel as small as possible."

A third person asked, "Own kitchen utensils and tableware?!" A comment further read, "Hope someone moves in for a bit just to fry up the place and clutter it!"

What are your thoughts on this bizarre ad? Have you ever come across any such terms and conditions while looking for a space? Share your story with us in the comments below.