'Kesar Bhi Daal Dete': Bizarre Dosa Made With Dry Fruits Has Internet Aghast

Dry Fruit Dosa (Image Credit: Instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie)

If there's a South Indian delicacy that instantly lifts our mood, it has to be dosa. Its subtly crispy exteriors, filled with delectable ingredients, melt in your mouth from the first bite. Undoubtedly, this snack is irresistible. While butter, rava, and masala dosas are the most popular, have you ever heard of dry fruit dosas? If the name has left you scratching your head, you're not alone. Recently, a food vlogger named Sukrit Jain shared a video on Instagram featuring a street stall vendor preparing dosas with dry fruits, generously topped with cheese. "This dry fruit and cheese loaded masala dosa is a must-try," he wrote in the caption.

The clip starts with the street vendor pouring the dosa batter onto a tawa and spreading it evenly with a small container. Next, dollops of coconut chutney and another red condiment are added, followed by a large spoonful of mashed potatoes. After mixing the chutneys in a circular motion onto the batter, the cook sprinkles cheese. Can you guess what ingredient comes next? Dry fruits like almonds, raisins, and cashews. Once all the nuts are added, the man rolls the mixture into a dosa. The golden-brown crispy dish is then served on a plate to a customer along with sambar and coconut chutney. Take a look:

Social media users and food lovers were largely discouraged by the idea of trying the dry fruit and cheese dosa. "Kesar bhi dal dete (You could have even added saffron)," suggested one individual sarcastically. Another wanted to know the "price" first before considering the item. "Innovation for the sake of it," remarked a disappointed user.

Would you be willing to try this dry fruit dosa? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!