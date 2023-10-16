'You, Me And ...' - Kareena Kapoor's Anniversary Wish Shows Her Love For This Italian Treat

Many foodies will relate to Kareena's Instagram post. Photo Credit: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

When a food item becomes our favourite, it is no longer just something that is eaten. It becomes a symbol of something deeper. When we share our favourite foods with our loved ones, they often become part of cherished memories. When we look back on the good old days, we not only remember the people but also the yummy treats we enjoyed with them. What has got us talking about food and relationships all of a sudden? It is Kareena Kapoor's heartwarming anniversary wish for her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Interestingly, many foodies will relate to her post - find out why below.

The actress took to Instagram to share a smiling photo of Saif and herself. While Saif looked straight into the camera, Kareena was otherwise occupied with biting into a delicious delicacy. Any guesses what she was savouring? None other than a cheesy piece of pizza! Kareena's unending love for this Italian delight shone through as she also associated it with her marriage. In the caption, she wrote, " This is US. You, Me and Pizza...Forever Kinda Love...Happy Anniversary husband". Take a look at the post here:

This is not the only Italian dish that Kareena is a huge fan of. On the occasion of Friendship Day, she shared a special message for one of her valued 'friends'. Wondering who it was? The Instagram post was dedicated not to a person, but to spaghetti! It was another relatable instance of Kareena being a true foodie at heart. In the caption, Kareena declared, "You truly know how to make me feel the happiest with each bite... Spaghetti Girl forever". Read the full story here.