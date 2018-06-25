Yoga May Help Fight Depression And Regulate Mood; These Foods May Help Too!

According to a study published in the Journal Restorative Neurology and Neuroscience, yoga helps reduce the severity of depression by increasing the levels of certain chemicals in the brain that maintain the sleep-wake cycle and regulate the mood, appetite and digestion. The study found that introducing yoga into lifestyle results in a decrease in cortisol, the main stress hormone, and reduces levels of certain inflammatory molecules in the body as well as the brain, thereby reducing oxidative stress. It also tends to slow down the pace of ageing by reducing levels of oxidative and psychological stress and aids in maintaining the length of telomere.

Telomeres are DNA sequences that lie at the ends of chromosomes and acts as a biological clock. The study found that meditation and yoga could reduce the severity of depression and lead to improvement in systematic biomarkers of neuroplasticity. The study was conducted on about 236 subjects. It studied the impact of yoga on depression after a 12-week yoga intervention. Depression is a major health condition that contributes to significant morbidity, disability and early onset of ageing and ageing associated diseases.

Depression tends to disrupt the body's protective regulatory mechanisms and damage the genetic make-up and cell functions. In fact, it disrupts the mechanisms that regulate the way your body responds to stress. In order to fight depression, apart from yoga, you could alter your diet needs. We help you with some foods that could help fight symptoms of depression.

1. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is produced by the skin with the help of sunlight. Many scientific studies have shown that people with depression also had low vitamin D levels. Depression is also a play of hormones and vitamins that are associated with the production of regulation of certain hormones. Include more eggs, orange juice, mushrooms and fish like tuna to your diet.

2. Keep yourself hydrated

Load up on more fluids like green tea, buttermilk, lemon water and even milk. Milk is said to have a soothing effect on the brain. So, you can make a quick milk smoothie to overcome morning sickness.

3. Vitamin B Complex and Fats

Healthy fats are important to keep a person happy. Even foods rich in vitamin B can really help. They turn our food into fuel and keep us energised through the day. Try to eat more avocadoes, chickpeas, chocolate and nuts in your daily diet.

4. Carotene rich foods

Foods rich in carotene like carrots, tomatoes and sweet potatoes help deal with depression. The more intense the colour of the fruit or vegetable, the more carotene it will have.

5. Protein rich foods

Protein rich foods are known to boost alertness. Some of them contain an amino acid called tryptophan that helps your body make the moos boosting brain chemical known as serotonin. Include more beans, soya, lentils, paneer and peas in your daily diet.