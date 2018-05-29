Yellow Spots In Eye Could Be Indicators of Dementia: 4 Foods For Brain Health 

Yellow Spots In Eye Could Be Indicators of Dementia: 4 Foods For Brain HealthÂ These spots known as "hard drusen" are made of fat and calcium deposit that form in a layer underneath the retina, said the researchers.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT

The study, published in the journal Ophthalmic Research, the team conducted eye test on 117 patients aged between 60 to 92 years.



"We found that there were more areas associated with drusen deposition in Alzheimer's disease," lead author Imre Lengyel from Queen's University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, was quoted as saying to the DailyMail.

It was also revealed through the study, that people with Alzheimer's had thicker blood vessels which may slow down the blood flow.

The scientists said that scanning for the spots and examining the eye's blood vessels could prove to be a valuable tool in Alzheimer's disease monitoring.

It is difficult to diagnose a degenerative brain disorder through looking into the eye. But one can use ophthalmologic imaging to chart progression of the disease and monitor the effectiveness of medications used to treat it," Lengyel added.



"An eye imaging session would comprise 20 seconds of time and is very non-invasive. It's exciting. We really hope that eye imagining will be a powerful tool in monitoring Alzheimer's progression."

While more research is required to investigate the link further, but the researchers are optimistic that the study would be helpful in early detection of dementia so that early preventive steps can be taken.

A recent study suggested that exercise and moderate physical activity could help prevent symptoms of Alzheimer's and dementia. Apart from engaging in a physical activity, you can also include these important foods that will help delay age-related memory loss. We list down the following foods good for your memory.



1. Turmeric



Turmeric is an age-old spice with plethora of benefits to offer. According to studies, people who consume turmeric on a daily basis have shown better brain performance than those who didn't, which is why Indians are lesser prone to such conditions. Add more of it in your curries and milk.



2. Vitamin C rich foods



Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps in combating disease-causing free radicals. Include foods like strawberry, broccoli, lemon and other citrus fruits in your daily diet.



3. Green leafy veggies



Leafy vegetables are rich in vitamin K and folic acid that help the brain function with ease, green leafy vegetables also help boost memory and prevent dementia.



4. Omega-3 fatty acids



Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like flaxseeds, fatty fish and walnuts are known to be good for your brain.



(With Inputs from IANS)





Yellow spots in the eye may be an early indicator of dementia, suggests a new study. These spots known as "hard drusen" are made of fat and calcium deposit that form in a layer underneath the retina, said the researchers.The tiny yellow spots in the eye can be seen in scans. These spots have for long been thought of as harmless and a common sign of ageing . But researchers now say that these spots could be a symptom of dementia or Alzheimer's the findings showed that 25 per cent of people with Alzheimer's have more number of such spots compared to four per cent of healthy people.The study, published in the journal Ophthalmic Research, the team conducted eye test on 117 patients aged between 60 to 92 years."We found that there were more areas associated with drusen deposition in Alzheimer's disease," lead author Imre Lengyel from Queen's University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, was quoted as saying to the DailyMail.It was also revealed through the study, that people with Alzheimer's had thicker blood vessels which may slow down the blood flow.The scientists said that scanning for the spots and examining the eye's blood vessels could prove to be a valuable tool in Alzheimer's disease monitoring.It is difficult to diagnose a degenerative brain disorder through looking into the eye. But one can use ophthalmologic imaging to chart progression of the disease and monitor the effectiveness of medications used to treat it," Lengyel added."An eye imaging session would comprise 20 seconds of time and is very non-invasive. It's exciting. We really hope that eye imagining will be a powerful tool in monitoring Alzheimer's progression."While more research is required to investigate the link further, but the researchers are optimistic that the study would be helpful in early detection of dementia so that early preventive steps can be taken.A recent study suggested that exercise and moderate physical activity could help prevent symptoms of Alzheimer's and dementia. Apart from engaging in a physical activity, you can also include these important foods that will help delay age-related memory loss. We list down the following foods good for your memory.Turmeric is an age-old spice with plethora of benefits to offer. According to studies, people who consume turmeric on a daily basis have shown better brain performance than those who didn't, which is why Indians are lesser prone to such conditions. Add more of it in your curries and milk.Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps in combating disease-causing free radicals. Include foods like strawberry, broccoli, lemon and other citrus fruits in your daily diet.Leafy vegetables are rich in vitamin K and folic acid that help the brain function with ease, green leafy vegetables also help boost memory and prevent dementia. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like flaxseeds, fatty fish and walnuts are known to be good for your brain.(With Inputs from IANS) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter