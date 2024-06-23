'Yehi Dekhna Baaki Tha,' Says Internet After Watching Making Of Bizzare Gulab Pakode

Internet users were not impressed with the experiment. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@foodie_saurabh_)

Is there anyone who doesn't love crispy pakodas? Whether it's pyaaz or gobi, this desi delight has its own fanbase. After all, you can prepare this delicious snack in no time. Recently, we stumbled upon a peculiar recipe on Instagram: 'Gulab Pakoda'. Yes, you read that right - fritters made from roses. An Instagram food page posted a video showcasing a vendor preparing gulab pakodas. If you think the vendor used only petals and a few other ingredients, think again. The video begins with the vendor dipping an entire flower into a gram flour batter. After coating it thoroughly, he deep-fries it. What's surprising is that the vendor uses his hands, not a spatula, to carefully remove the fried rose pakoda from the hot oil. Watch the full video below:

The video is going viral on the internet with numerous users reacting in the comments section. Many foodies have raised concerns about the hygiene of the vendor's cart. One comment stated, "Someone please donate clean utensils & gloves to these people. They need to learn proper food handling. Such videos bring disgrace to our country." Another comment remarked, "Yuck, deep-fried rose? No thanks."

A user joked, "Valentine's special." Another suggested, "Money plant ke patton ke pakode bhi bana kar dekho. [You should also try making fritters using money plant leaves]." Many disapproved of the experiment, with one frustrated user commenting, "Oreo pakode ke baad ab yahi dekhna baaki tha bhai, cactus ka pakoda bhi banata hoga. [After Oreo pakoda, now we'll probably see cactus pakoda too]."

