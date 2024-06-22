'Wow! Delicious': Video Of Woman Preparing Chai In Coconut Shell Impresses The Internet

The miniature cooking video grabbed the internet's attention. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@minifoodthoughts)

Tea is much more than a beverage in India. This fondness for tea has led to it being the subject of various unique food experiments. One such creative endeavour features miniature cooking. An Instagram food page shared a video demonstrating the making of tea in a coconut shell. The clip opens with a woman pouring water into a coconut shell, which is placed atop a tiny clay stove. Using a spoon, she adds tea leaves and sugar to the boiling water. Once it acquires its orangish-brown colour, she adds milk. Before it all starts boiling, she adds crushed ginger and cardamom to the tea. The video shows her using small tongs to pick up the hot coconut shell and then pour the tea into a tiny tumbler. Take a look:

The miniature cooking video rightly grabbed the internet's attention. Users praised the woman for adding the ingredients with great precision. One comment read, "1:1 ratio water : sugar (clapping hand emojis)." Social media users reacted to the video with comments like "nice" and "wow." Some people said that the clip made them walk down memory lane. "Bachpan yaad aah gaya yeh sab dekh kar" [Seeing all this reminded me of childhood], said one user. Another pointed out that the amount of tea in the miniature cooking video is just perfect, commenting, "When someone says: Sirf ek ghuth chai banana" [Only make one sip of tea]. Some also wondered, "How is the coconut shell not burning?"

Earlier, an Instagram page called 'Easy Cooking With Kavita' shared a video of preparing tea inside a coconut shell, but on a gas stove. Kavita used water, ginger, milk, tea leaves, cardamom powder, and sugar to prepare her "coconut tea." Read all about it here.