Salty? Sweet? Nah, We're All About Umami This World Umami Day 2024

Umami is the known as the fifth taste.

For decades, our taste buds have been treated to the familiar sweet, sour, salty, and bitter sensations. These fundamental tastes have guided our culinary adventures, shaping our preferences and defining our palates. But there's a hidden gem - the fifth taste, waiting to be explored: umami. The savoury taste adds depth and complexity to our culinary experiences and therefore, deserves our attention. World Umami Day, observed annually on July 25, is a dedication to this often-overlooked yet irreplaceable taste dimension. So this World Umami Day 2024, let's step outside the confines of the familiar four tastes and unlock the hidden potential of our taste buds with the distinct flavour of umami.

Also Read: Umami Foods For Weight Loss: Why You Should Add These Healthy Umami Foods To Your Diet

What is Umami?

Discovered in 1908 by Japanese scientist Kikunae Ikeda, umami translates to "pleasant savoury taste" in Japanese. It's a distinct sensation that goes beyond the basic four, adding richness and fullness that elevates a dish. Think of the satisfying savoriness of aged parmesan cheese, the heartiness of a perfectly cooked mushroom dish, or the comforting depth of a slow-cooked stew - that's umami at play.



The Science Behind the Umami Savour

The magic of umami lies in its interaction with our taste receptors. Glutamate, an amino acid naturally present in many foods, triggers taste receptors on our tongues, creating the umami sensation. Additionally, nucleotides, like those found in meat and seafood, also contribute to the umami experience.

What Does Umami Taste Like? What Is The Flavour Of Umami?

Umami is a complex taste that's difficult to define in isolation. It's not salty, nor is it sweet. Instead, it adds richness, mouthfulness, and a lingering pleasant savoriness that enhances the overall flavour profile of a dish. Imagine the difference between a bland broth and one simmered for hours with meat and vegetables - the umami depth adds a layer of complexity that makes the broth truly satisfying.

Also Read: Understanding The 5 Major Tastes That Make Up Our Food Experience: Food Expert Explains





A Global Journey Through Umami Flavors

The beauty of umami lies in its universality. While the term itself originated in Japan, cultures worldwide have harnessed its power to create delicious dishes. Here's a glimpse into umami across the globe:



Japan: Dashi, a flavorful broth made with kombu (kelp) and katsuobushi (dried skipjack tuna flakes), is a cornerstone of Japanese cuisine, brimming with umami.

Italy: Parmesan cheese, aged for months or years, develops a concentrated umami flavour that elevates pasta dishes and sauces.

China: Fermented soybean paste (doubanjiang) and oyster sauce add umami depth to countless Chinese dishes.

India: Ghee, clarified butter, adds a nutty, savory umami note to Indian curries and dals.

Southeast Asia: Fish sauce, a staple ingredient in Thai cuisine and its neighbours, provides a salty-umami punch to stir-fries and soups.

Best Food Pairings For Umami:

Umami doesn't exist in isolation - it thrives in synergy with other flavours. Here are some fantastic pairings to unlock the full potential of umami:



Umami + Sweet: The combination of savoury and sweet creates a delightful complexity. Think of adding a drizzle of honey to roasted vegetables or pairing soy sauce with sweet glazes in Asian cooking.

Umami + Sour: A touch of acidity can brighten and enhance umami flavours - A squeeze of lemon on a bowl of pasta with parmesan cheese or a splash of vinegar in a savoury stew.

Umami + Fat: Fat carries umami flavours beautifully, creating a luxurious mouthfeel - The umami bomb of a perfectly cooked steak marbled with fat or the satisfying richness of a creamy mushroom risotto.

Is Umami Good For Your Health? Here Are Some Benefits Of Umami:

Umami not only tantalizes our taste buds but also offers potential health benefits. Studies suggest that umami can enhance satiety, leading to feelings of fullness and potentially reducing overeating. Additionally, umami-rich foods can be a natural source of glutamates, essential for brain function and neurotransmitter production.

Umami Recipes To Try:

Want to savour umami? Try these recipes by Chef Ajay Chopra featuring umami-rich ingredients:

Yakhani Mutton Pulao: This fragrant rice dish showcases the richness of slow-cooked lamb and the umami depth of spices. (Click here for the recipe)

Indori Poha with Jeeravan Masala: This hearty breakfast dish features flattened rice tossed with a fragrant spice mix, packed with umami from cumin and jeeravan masala. (Click here for the recipe)

Embrace the power of umami, and unlock a whole new dimension of culinary exploration. Happy World Umami Day 2024!