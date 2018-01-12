World Sweet Festival 2018: Hyderabad To Host Sweet Festival Featuring Over 1,000 Desserts From Across India And The World World Sweet Festival 2018 in Hyderabad promises to be the sweetest food festival of the year and you're going to want to be there to attend it!

The sweetest food festival of the year is going to feature sweets and desserts from around 25 Indian states and around 15 International cities. The dessert recipes sourced from various locations will be used to prepare all the treats locally, by members of various organizations. The World Sweet festival is being organized by Telangana government and will be held from 13th of January to 15th January, at Parade grounds in Secunderabad.



Talking about the festival, Telangana's tourism and culture secretary B Venkatesan said, "The sweet festival is being organised to showcase the cosmopolitan nature of Hyderabad in a sweet way." He added by saying that the festival will not have any hotels, shopkeepers, caterers or commercial representation. The categorization of stalls will be done, not according to the states or their places of origin, but according to the sweets they're serving. For instance, if there's a stall serving kheer or payasam, all the stalls serving its variants will occupy one single corner of the arena.





India has some 17 varieties of kheer or payasam in different parts of the country and all of these will be served together at the World Sweet Festival in Hyderabad. That's the kind of 'unity in diversity' that we love the most! The sponsors of the festival will be roped in to provide gift coupons to the attendees. The various associations putting up stalls at the event, will also provide recipe classes and live demonstration of one sweet each.



"We want to make Hyderabad a place to head for if someone is looking for a sweet that is typical to any region in the country," said Venkatesan. The idea behind the festival is to make people aware of the different kinds of traditional sweets and the amazing variations in their recipes that have been passed down to the current generations from their ancestors. Now this will be a weekend well spent, won't it?



(With inputs from PTI)



