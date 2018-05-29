World No Tobacco Day 2018: 5 Dietary Remedies To Help Curb Tobacco Addiction World No Tobacco day is celebrated each year on 31st May. The theme of World No Tobacco Day this year is "Tobacco and heart disease".

If you think you cannot love without your daily smoke, it is time to recognise that you need help. There are many experts and organisations that could help you get rid of the habit gradually. Shelly Prakash, founder of smokingdiet hands out some effective tips that may help you resist the urge.



1. Whenever the urge of smoking arises, brush your teeth. The just-brushed, clean feeling can help get rid of cigarette cravings. Keep other things around to pop in your mouth when cravings hit. Good choices include mint, celery sticks, gum, and sunflower seeds.



2. Drink plenty of liquids (fruit juice or water) during the first three days of quitting. It will help in flushing out nicotine faster. Milder forms of green tea are also very helpful. Avoid black tea and coffee for a few days. The theme of World No Tobacco Day 2018 is "Tobacco and heart disease"

3. For some smokers, ending a meal means lighting up, and the prospect of giving that up may appear to be a daunting task. Replace that moment after a meal with something such as a piece of fruit, a (healthy) dessert, a piece of chocolate, and a stick of gum or simply suck on a straw.

Here's what Ayurveda says,



According to Ayurveda Expert Dr. MA Chaudhary from Ayur Tree Herbal, a handful of kitchen ingredients can be put to use to get rid of the habit.



1. Add ginseng to your diet



Adding ginseng to your daily diet may help you with your aim of quitting smoking. How it helps you ask? Ginseng inhibits the pleasure neurotransmitter dopamine from being released when you have a cigarette. Taking ginseng may also help in dealing with the many withdrawal symptoms like irritation, mood swings, etc.



2. Dried Ginger with Lemon



Ginger is one of Ayurveda's most prized herbs. And you can use it to curb your tobacco addiction too. Ginger has Sulphur compounds that help in reducing this addiction. Soak small pieces of ginger with lemon juice and mix it with black pepper and store it in a container. Just suck into the piece of ginger whenever you have the urge to smoke and see the effects for yourself.





To quit smoking is not something that you would be able to do overnight . Take your time. Take help if needed. Follow these steps and don't shy away from taking this life altering plunge this World No Tobacco Day 2018.



